Income Tax Officials Raid Residence Of Bengal Minister’S Brother

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) The Income Tax Department has been conducting massive raids at the residence of Swarup Biswas, the younger brother of West Bengal Power and Housing Minister, Aroop Biswas, since Wednesday morning.

A team of Income Tax sleuths, escorted by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, reached the residence of Swarup Biswas at New Alipore in South Kolkata.

Sources said that besides the residence, raids were also being conducted by the Income Tax department at four other places, mainly concentrated in South Kolkata.

The officials are tight-lipped about the exact reasons behind their raids at Biswas' residence and at the offices of two real estate development entities Eden Real Estate and Multicon Real Estate.

Sources said that there are complaints of fund defalcation against both these entities but there is no indication from the Income Tax officials if Biswas has any connection with them.

As the brother of a minister, Biswas has immense influence on the Bengali film industry operating out of Tollygunge in South Kolkata where Aroop Biswas is the Trinamool legislator.

He also heads an association of technicians from the Bengali film industry.