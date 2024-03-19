(MENAFN) According to sources cited by the Washington Post, former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the reinstatement of Paul Manafort, a figure embroiled in controversy over his ties to the 'Russiagate' saga, to his presidential election campaign. Manafort, who was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2018 before being pardoned by Trump upon leaving office, could potentially play a pivotal role in fundraising efforts for Trump's bid to return to the White House in November's election.



The reported move underscores Trump's apparent appreciation for Manafort's unwavering loyalty, despite the legal troubles that have plagued the former lobbyist. However, the Washington Post notes that such a decision would inevitably reignite discussions surrounding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election, particularly given Manafort's previous role as chairman of Trump's 2016 campaign and subsequent dismissal over allegations of illegal lobbying.



Manafort's history as a Republican operative and lobbyist for foreign clients, including former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, further complicates his potential reinstatement.



Yanukovich's ties to Manafort and his administration's efforts to improve relations with the West through lobbying in Washington have been subject to scrutiny, particularly in the context of Western media characterizing Yanukovich as "pro-Russian."



The involvement of Manafort, who engaged with prominent lobbying firms closely associated with the Democrats, such as the Podesta Group, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The Podesta Group's ties to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign through co-founder John Podesta have contributed to the controversy surrounding Manafort's activities and potential implications for Trump's reelection bid.



As Trump weighs the possibility of bringing back Manafort, the decision carries significant implications not only for his campaign but also for broader discussions surrounding foreign influence in United States politics and the legacy of the 'Russiagate' investigation.

