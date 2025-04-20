403
Iraqi Premier, Syrian Leader Hold Qatar Meeting on Syria’s Crisis
(MENAFN) Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met earlier this week during a short visit to Qatar, according to a senior Iraqi government source quoted by an Iraqi media outlet on Thursday. The meeting, arranged with the help of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, included the Qatari leader and focused on the escalating regional tensions, with a particular emphasis on developments in Syria.
While the exact timing of the meeting was not disclosed, both Sharaa and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun were in Qatar on Tuesday.
No official statements have been released by either the Qatari or Syrian governments.
Sudani conveyed Iraq’s “close monitoring of Syria’s developments, including the presence of Israeli occupation forces on Syrian soil.” He reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for a comprehensive political solution that ensures the inclusion and rights of all ethnic, religious, and national groups within Syria.
Additionally, the Iraqi Prime Minister called for the safeguarding of holy sites, places of worship, and civil rights across all Syrian communities. He specifically highlighted recent incidents affecting the Alawite community, emphasizing the need for human rights protections.
