Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Welcomes US-Iran Understanding

2025-04-20 02:01:59
Amman, April 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Saturday welcomed a Omani announcement regarding an understanding reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the second round of talks held in Rome.
The understanding, achieved during discussions in the Italian capital, paves the way for the two sides to advance to the next stage of negotiations.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, reiterated the Kingdom's support for all diplomatic efforts that seek to foster dialogue and resolve disputes through peaceful means, contributing to the promotion of regional and international peace and security.
Qudah also commended the constructive role played by the Sultanate of Oman and the Italian Republic in hosting and facilitating the negotiations between the United States and Iran.

