Aramco's CEOs caution of challenges in achieving energy transition goals

(MENAFN) Saudi Aramco's CEO, Amin Nasser, delivered a sobering assessment of the global energy landscape during the CIRA Week 2024 conference in Houston, Texas. Nasser acknowledged that the energy transformation strategy has fallen short of expectations, noting that renewable energy still constitutes a small fraction of the global energy supply. Despite efforts to diversify energy sources, fossil fuels continue to dominate, comprising 82 percent of global energy consumption in the past year, as highlighted in a report by consulting firm KBMG.



Nasser emphasized the discrepancy between the current reality and optimistic projections of a rapid transition away from hydrocarbons. He cited forecasts from the International Energy Agency indicating that demand for oil could reach record levels in the near future, challenging the notion of a swift shift to alternative energy sources. The medium-term goal of phasing out oil by 2050 appears increasingly elusive, given the limitations of existing renewable energy technologies.



Echoing Nasser's sentiments, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods expressed skepticism about the feasibility of achieving zero emissions by 2050. Woods emphasized that the energy sector is not on track for a revolutionary transformation, casting doubt on the ambitious targets set for decarbonization.



These statements underscore the complex challenges facing the energy industry as it navigates the transition towards a more sustainable future. While aspirations for renewable energy adoption are high, practical barriers and the continued reliance on fossil fuels present formidable obstacles to achieving carbon neutrality within the envisaged timeframe.

