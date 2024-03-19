National Guard Soldiers Destroy 17 Dugouts With Russian Military Personnel In One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have destroyed 17 dugouts with Russian military personnel, seven enemy ammunition depots and more than 200 units of military equipment and weapons of the invaders over the past week.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Retribution comes for the grief that the occupiers bring to our land, to our families. The Interior Ministry makes its contribution to the destruction of the enemy. Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine are always at the forefront of our struggle," the minister said.

In one week, National Guard soldiers destroyed 84 vehicles with invaders, 43 armored vehicles and 26 tanks.

They also destroyed 39 Russian artillery systems, seven electronic warfare systems, three units of engineering equipment and two multiple rocket launchers.