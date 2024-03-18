Chery Debuts In UAE With Flagship Showroom On Sharjah's Prime Road

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sharjah Showroom Opening Brings Ramadan Revelations.

UAE– Following the grand opening of its first UAE showroom, Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, is capitalizing on the Ramadan season to enhance customer delight. Situated on the bustling Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, the showroom provides a home to an array of advanced, eco-friendly automotive solutions. Chery UAE is extending enticing offers designed to elevate the customer experience and welcome visitors to its state-of-the-art facility.

Chery's arrival in the emirates is the heralded result of the strategic partnership between Chery UAE and AW Rostamani, both renowned for their dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric values. The joining together presents Emirati customers with a range of exceptional vehicles, including the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PRO PLUG-IN HYBRID, and TIGGO 7 PRO MAX, available under this latest Ramadan package.

Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive Group, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, declaring,“Chery UAE and AW Rostamani Group both share an unwavering commitment to the core principles of the automotive retail sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, demonstrating once again our dedication to raising industry standards and providing consumers with a broader choice, with green goals at the top of our agenda. The ongoing evolution of automotive excellence is to be found center stage in Sharjah.”

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, expressed his excitement about Chery's presence in the UAE:“We are thrilled to introduce Chery to the Emirati market. Our vehicles represent the perfect blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovation, designed to cater to the diverse needs of the vehicle-buying public. We foresee this next visible step in our agenda as continuing to carve our niche here.”

The Chery showroom in Sharjah features an extensive display of 7 cars, including the previously mentioned three models, offering visitors a first-hand experience of Chery's state-of-the-art technology and design. In addition to the remarkable vehicle line-up, the showroom has a full-service facility to ensure that Chery customers receive exceptional care throughout their ownership journey.

The 'Triple 6' Ramadan campaign for Chery's TIGGO models features up to a six-year service, six years of warranty, and a six-month payment holiday, allowing customers to drive away now with the first installment due after six months.

Chery UAE's commitment to creative sustainability, performance and environmental consciousness is exemplified by the TIGGO 8 PRO PLUG-IN HYBRID, showcasing eco-friendly driving technology. This model offers a 540 HD camera, Voice Control, Massage Seat and Double Silent Glass.

The popular TIGGO 8 PRO MAX has The Queen's passenger seat, 10 Sony Speakers, Heads-Up Display, 9 airbags, 16 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions and an electronic step pedal. The TIGGO 7 PRO MAX features 14 ADAS functions, 8 Sony Speakers, 360 HD camera, Voice Control, 50W Fast Wireless Charger and an illuminated rack light.

This entrance into the Emirati market will further prove the country's receptiveness to quality Chinese products and the eagerness to embrace the future of mobility. Together with AW Rostamani, Chery UAE is set to enrich the automotive landscape with a range of vehicles designed to cater to diverse customer segments.

About Chery:

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localisation, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 12 million users. In 2023, Chery partnered with AW Rostamani, a name synonymous with over 50 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery's global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR's legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery's latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery's brand core emphasizes“Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”