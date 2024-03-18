Egypt Reiterates Rejection Of External Interference Hindering Solution To Sudan Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, March 18 (Petra) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US special envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello Monday discussed, in Cairo, efforts to end the crisis in Sudan.According to a statement, Shoukry said Egypt rejects external interference in the Sudan crisis that would hamper efforts to settle the crisis, adding that it is an "internal" affair.He added that political efforts to end the crisis in embattled Sudan must include all national actors and ensure Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.