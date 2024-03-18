Army Chief Meets Members Of Units Airdropping Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti Sunday joined personnel of Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) units airdropping aid to Gaza at a Ramadan Iftar dinner at the King Abdullah II Air Base Al-Ghabawi.The army chief met with officers and conveyed to them His Majesty King Abdullah's, the Supreme Commander, wishes on the holy month, pledging to carry out royal directives for the General Command to continue to stand by the "brothers in Gaza" and deliver humanitarian aid to them.During the banquet, which was attended by senior JAF officers, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the armed forces will pursue the development and modernization of its units and build their capacity to defend the country.