Gensol Engineering Sets Up 160 MW Solar Project In Gujarat Worth Rs 128 Cr

Gensol Engineering, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has recently made waves with its latest endeavour - the successful completion of a 160 MW solar power project in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.



This milestone, announced on Monday, marks a significant step forward in India's renewable energy landscape.

The project, valued at Rs 128 crore, stands as a testament to Gensol's prowess in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, reported TOI.

Undertaken for Continuum Green Energy, the ground-mounted installation underscores Gensol's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In a regulatory filing, Gensol Engineering highlighted the project's significance, citing it as the sixth major ground-mount endeavor in their portfolio.



With previous projects spanning Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jharkhand, Gensol continues to solidify its position as a key player in India's solar energy sector.

The completion of this project not only adds to Gensol's EPC order book, which now exceeds Rs 1,000 crore but also contributes to the nation's renewable energy goals.



With a cumulative capacity of over 600 MW from ground-mounted and rooftop installations, Gensol Engineering has been instrumental in driving India's transition towards clean energy.

Moreover, Gensol's diversification into electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing further underscores its commitment to sustainability.



With an EV manufacturing facility established in Pune, the company is poised to make significant contributions to India's burgeoning electric mobility sector.

This latest achievement not only highlights Gensol Engineering's technical expertise but also emphasizes its role in shaping India's renewable energy future.



