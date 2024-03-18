Qatar Stock Exchange Closes 0.02% Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose 1.970 points, or 0.020%, to close at 10,259.950 points on Monday.

A total of 175,379,367 shares with a trading value of QR 495,453,302.214 were traded in 15,470 transactions in all sectors during today's session.

The prices of 21 companies rose, while those of 23 others declined in the session, and 8 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization closed at QR 590,639,825,280.740, compared to QR 589,737,361,764.870 in the previous session.

