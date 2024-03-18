Qatar Stock Exchange Closes 0.02% Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose 1.970 points, or 0.020%, to close at 10,259.950 points on Monday.
A total of 175,379,367 shares with a trading value of QR 495,453,302.214 were traded in 15,470 transactions in all sectors during today's session.
The prices of 21 companies rose, while those of 23 others declined in the session, and 8 companies maintained their previous closing prices.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization closed at QR 590,639,825,280.740, compared to QR 589,737,361,764.870 in the previous session.
MENAFN18032024000063011010ID1107990870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.