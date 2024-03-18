Libyan chiefs consent cooperation after 10 years long division

(MENAFN) In a historic move aimed at ending years of division and turmoil, Libyan leaders have reached a groundbreaking agreement to establish a unified government tasked with overseeing crucial elections in the North African nation. The decision, announced following high-level talks mediated by the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, represents a significant breakthrough in Libya's long-standing political deadlock, which has persisted since the NATO-backed intervention that led to the ousting of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.



The agreement was forged during a meeting attended by key figures including Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, head of the Tripoli-based Presidential Council (PC), Mohamed Takala of the High State Council (HSC), and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Benghazi. These leaders, representing rival factions, agreed to establish a unified government framework and form a technical committee tasked with addressing contentious issues and fostering consensus.



Notably, the Arab League emphasized the importance of international support for the leaders' proposals, urging the United Nations Mission in Libya and other global partners to assist in the implementation of the agreement. Egypt, in a supportive statement, hailed the outcome of the meeting as a crucial step towards realizing the aspirations of the Libyan people and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, unity, and stability.



Despite this significant progress, Libya remains deeply fragmented and embroiled in conflict, with competing factions controlling different regions of the country. The road to unity has been fraught with challenges, and previous attempts to reconcile rival authorities have faltered. The cancellation of United Nations-backed elections in December 2021 due to disputes over candidate eligibility and result verification underscored the complexities of Libya's political landscape.



The newfound unity among Libyan leaders signals hope for a more stable and prosperous future for the war-torn nation, paving the way for much-needed electoral processes and the restoration of governance and stability across the country.

