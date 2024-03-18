               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amman Stock Exchange Records Moderate Rise In Trading


3/18/2024 7:14:52 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 18 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded on Monday its trading session with a rise of 0.32 percent, reaching 2,505 points.
Traded shares amounted to 2.1 million shares, valued at approximately JD4 million, following the completion of 1,871 transactions.
Analyzing the closing prices of listed companies revealed that 21 witnessed a rise, 32 experienced a decline, while 30 remained unchanged.

MENAFN18032024000117011021ID1107989941

