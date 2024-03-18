People Needn’T Come To Palace As I Will Step Out To Work As Common BJP Worker: Yaduveer Wadiyar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), March 18 (IANS) The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary seat, Yaduveer Wadiyar, stated on Monday that people need not come to the palace with their grievances as he would step out and work as a common party worker.

“I will step out from the palace and work as a common party worker,” he stated during an interaction with the media at a hotel in Mysuru.

Yaduveer Wadiyar stated,“My father was a four-time parliamentarian. We have good relations with all parties. My thoughts are in sync with the BJP's ideology. People have emotional attachment with the palace. Under the Constitution, all are equal. I will also carry out my responsibilities as a Member of Parliament like others. Communication can be done via technology. You (people) need not come to the palace. I will come out of the palace. I am not saying this because I am a king. The palace has a heritage. Apart from this, I will remain as a commoner. I can be addressed as a parliamentarian and also as a representative.”

“There is no need for my mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to come for campaigning. Her blessings will always be with me,” he stated.

Sitting MP Pratap Simha, who was denied the ticket to contest from the Mysuru-Kodagu seat, also joined the campaign.

MP Simha stated,“I have not betrayed the party or those in the party. The BJP high command did not tell me why I was given a ticket in 2014 for the polls. I also did not ask why they chose to issue the ticket to me. Now, I will not question why the ticket was not given to me.”

“It is irrelevant whether I have an offer from the Congress party. It is important for us to ensure the victory of Yaduveer Wadiyar. The country needs Prime Minister Modi. To raise a hand in favour of PM Modi, we need a representative from Mysuru. The party is like my mother and I mean it,” the MP maintained.