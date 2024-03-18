Air Defenses Destroyed 17 Out Of 22 Enemy Kamikaze Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 18, 17 out of 22 Russian attack drones were shot down in the Ukrainian sky.

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



According to the report, on the night of March 18, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, the Sumy region with two Kh-59 guided missiles, and 22 Shahed-type attack UAVs (the areas of drone launches are Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and the Land Forces, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the attack.

Russians attack Poltava region with, explosions heard in Kremenchuk district

As a result of combat operations, 17 Shahed drones were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne regions.

As reported, in the evening, residents of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were warned of the threat of attack drones.