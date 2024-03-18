President Of Turkish Council Of Higher Education Visits Baku Higher Oil School

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye,
Erol Ozvar, and representatives of the Ministry of Science and
Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan have visited the Baku
Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), Azernews reports.
The guests toured the lecture halls and familiarised themselves
with the teaching process at BHOS. Rector of the Baku Higher Oil
School, Elmar Gasimov, provided the guests with detailed
information about the modern learning environment at the university
and the students' successes.
“The Baku Higher Oil School trains highly qualified
English-speaking specialists. Our university successfully
cooperates with a wide range of organisations and institutions
around the world, including Turkish universities," the rector
said.
Erol Ozvar highly appreciated the successes of the Baku Higher
Oil School.
The meeting was also attended by Rector of Istanbul Technical
University Ismail Koyuncu, Rector of Middle East Technical
University Mustafa Vershan Kök, and Rector of Hacettepe University
Mehmet Cahit Güran.
