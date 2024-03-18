President Of Turkish Council Of Higher Education Visits Baku Higher Oil School

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye, Erol Ozvar, and representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan have visited the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), Azernews reports.

The guests toured the lecture halls and familiarised themselves with the teaching process at BHOS. Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School, Elmar Gasimov, provided the guests with detailed information about the modern learning environment at the university and the students' successes.

“The Baku Higher Oil School trains highly qualified English-speaking specialists. Our university successfully cooperates with a wide range of organisations and institutions around the world, including Turkish universities," the rector said.

Erol Ozvar highly appreciated the successes of the Baku Higher Oil School.

The meeting was also attended by Rector of Istanbul Technical University Ismail Koyuncu, Rector of Middle East Technical University Mustafa Vershan Kök, and Rector of Hacettepe University Mehmet Cahit Güran.