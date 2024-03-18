Al Qamzi Developments Inks EGP 900M Deal With Dar Al-Alamiah For Seazen Project's Second Phase

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Al Qamzi Developments has forged a significant deal with Dar Alalamia Construction for the second phase of the esteemed Seazen project along the North Coast, valued at EGP 900m. This collaboration highlights Al Qamzi Developments' strategy of partnering with leading, specialized firms to accelerate project completion while maintaining exceptional quality.

Dar Alalamia Construction, known for its substantial impact on the Egyptian market and a portfolio surpassing EGP 20bn, has a broad spectrum of projects, including residential, administrative, and tourism developments, contributing notably to national projects.

Yasser Zidan, Chairperson of Al Qamzi Developments, underscored the company's dedication to advancing the Seazen project, a trailblazing development poised to transform Egypt's housing industry with its unmatched value and quality.

The agreement with Dar Alalamia covers the entire second phase, which includes the construction of villas and chalets in five zones – A2, B2, C, D, and E – over a total area of 55,000 square meters, with a projected completion timeline of 15 months.

Situated on a vast 204-acre site at kilometer 170 in the Dabaa area, the Seazen project is a 14 billion pound investment featuring 2,200 fully-finished units, such as chalets and villas with kitchens and air conditioning, offering luxurious living with sweeping sea views.

With an elevation exceeding 47 meters above sea level, all units are designed to provide stunning ocean views. Over 85% of the project is dedicated to green spaces, enhanced by three clubhouses for various age groups and interests, three heated swimming pools, a modern gym, and an innovative wave pool, a novel feature on the North Coast with waves reaching up to 3 meters.

Al Qamzi Developments is committed to completing the Seazen project within five years, marking a pivotal achievement in its mission to redefine luxury living in Egypt.

Founded in 2010, Al Qamzi Developments is part of the esteemed AL QAMZI Group, an Emirati powerhouse established in 1997, known for its influence in the contracting sector. Together with Egyptian entrepreneur Yasser Zidan, the company initiated a bold expansion in the Egyptian market in 2021, heralding a new chapter of growth and innovation.