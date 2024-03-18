Vijay Mallya Applauds RCB Women's WPL 2024 Title Triumph

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable achievement, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finally clinched a coveted trophy, emerging triumphant in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. While the men's team is yet to claim the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the women's team achieved glory in only their second season in the Women's Premier League. After Smriti Mandhana's squad secured the title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday, Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the franchise's men's team, took to social media to extend his congratulations.

"Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women's Team for their WPL victory. It would be an exceptional achievement if the RCB Men's Team could secure the IPL title, which is long overdue. Good Luck," the entrepreneur shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the final, RCB women's team captain Smriti Mandhana attributed their success to solid support from the management after their previous failure to clinch the Women's Premier League title last year. She emphasized that the lessons learned from the 2023 campaign greatly contributed to their triumph, as her team defeated the Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the title.

By securing the WPL title, RCB's women's team accomplished what their male counterparts couldn't achieve over 16 years. Mandhana expressed gratitude to the franchise's dedicated fanbase for their unwavering support.

"Last year taught us invaluable lessons, both as players and as a team. The management's unwavering support during the review after the season was crucial... they've been through a lot, and they deserve immense credit," Mandhana stated during the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on the title victory, Mandhana remarked, "The feeling hasn't fully sunk in yet, perhaps it'll take some time. It's hard for me to put into words, but I'm immensely proud of this team. We've faced numerous challenges, but we've remained resilient, and our victory tonight was truly incredible. Our performances in Bangalore were exceptional. Despite two tough losses in Delhi, we remained focused."

She continued, "The last league match felt like a quarterfinal, followed by the semifinal and then the final. In tournaments like these, peaking at the right moment is crucial." The spin duo of Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) played pivotal roles in bowling out DC for 113. Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32), and Elysse Perry (35 not out) then guided RCB to victory with three balls to spare.

Also Read:

Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report