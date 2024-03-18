QICCA, CIETAC Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, a board member of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) for International Relations, recently had a meeting with a Chinese delegation representing the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), led by GU Yan, the Vice President of the Arbitration Court.

Ibrahim Shahbik, the Secretary-General of QICCA, was also present at the meeting. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in organising joint arbitration events and seminars.

For his part, Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between QICCA and its counterparts in other countries around the world to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge regarding arbitration and its mechanisms. He highlighted that arbitration is one of the most important means of resolving disputes through alternative methods.

He also noted the significance of the CIETAC at the international arbitration level, expressing the importance of strengthening cooperation with it in many areas such as joint training, managing institutional arbitration procedures, and providing the best arbitration and mediation services to Qatari and Chinese investors. It is noteworthy that CIETAC is the main arbitration institution in China and one of the oldest and most active arbitration institutions in the world. Established in 1956, CIETAC was formerly known as the Foreign Trade Arbitration Committee.