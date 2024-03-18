Doha Emerges As Global Hub For Padel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Padel is experiencing exponential growth in Qatar, propelling the country to the forefront of the global padel scene. According to Edu Franza, Head Coach and Sports Manager at The Dome Padel Club, the sport's rapid expansion is fuelled by its strong“social component,” creating a sense of community among players of all ages and skill levels.

“Qatar is now the centre of padel, it's the capital of padel in the world, not only here,” he said. He explained that the accessibility and inclusive nature of the sports make it appealing to a wide range of enthusiasts, regardless of their experience or background.

“Padel is growing so fast because it has social component, people start playing and they get very easy in the community of padel. One important aspect is you can easily start learning and enjoy the sports, it's not like you need to practice a long time, get the right techniques. Doesn't matter what is your level, your age, you can enjoy the sport from the very beginning – this is one aspect that makes padel attractive to people.” Last two weeks, Qatar hosted the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel, the first of four Majors in the international tournament circuit. Subsequent competitions are scheduled in Italy (June), Paris (October), and Mexico (November).

A survey by the International Padel Federation (FIP) revealed Qatar's prominence in the sport's development, particularly in the Middle East and across Asia. In Doha alone, approximately 80% of the 150 courts and 40 clubs dedicated to padel in Qatar are located.

Qatar Tennis Federation is actively contributing to the sport's growth by organising international tournaments.

“Since 2021, the Qatar Tennis Federation (11 clubs and 80 courts) has been affiliated with the International Padel Federation and is also contributing to the growth of the sport by organising some international tournaments: in 2023 there were five - all in Doha.”

Moreover, according to FIP Research & Data Analysis Department, in 2023, Qatar has over 1,350 players holding national professional licences, alongside tens of thousands of amateur players. Notably, Qatar ranks eighth globally and first in Asia for its performance in padel, with 71 Qatari players achieving FIP rankings. Leading the charge are players like Mohammed Saadon Alkuwari, Abdulla Alhijji, and Jabor Al Mutawa.

The recent addition of Qatar Foundation's indoor and outdoor padel facilities at Education City and Education City Golf Club further underscores the country's commitment to promoting the sport's accessibility and inclusivity. The Dome Padel Club at Education City offers opportunities for both newcomers and seasoned players.