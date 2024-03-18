Hoeness Expects Bayern To Be Vital Force In Champions League

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, March 18 (IANS) Uli Hoeness, the former president and board member of Bayern Munich, believes it's premature to dismiss Bayern Munich's chances in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, despite a challenging season.

The team and the coach are on the way to deal with a delicate situation in a promising way, the 72-year-old said ahead of the Bavarians quarterfinal duel against Premier League side Arsenal.

Since the Bavarian side and their 50-year-old head coach decided to separate due to disagreements between the manager and the squad at the end of the 2023/24 season, the 2020 treble winner harvested four wins and a draw.

"They invest all to make the best out of the situation," Hoeness added and said there is a lot more to expect when it comes to the outcome of the Champions League season.

Hoeness said Bayern has the best chance of surviving the Arsenal encounters and proceeding to the next round.

The former German international stated that the coach and the team share a joint goal of improving things after the announcement.

Harry Kane's prolific scoring spree, totaling 37 goals, along with Jamal Musiala's remarkable rise, has fueled optimism within the club. Musiala's recent performances, including three goals against Lazio and subsequent league successes, have been particularly encouraging, reported Xinhua

"If every player is focusing on increasing his defense efforts, everything is possible," Hoeness said.

He praised the development of youngster Musiala, who set a record by scoring his 33rd league goal at the age of 21 years and 19 days. The forward outpaced former striker Hoeness by 21 days.

"He is a genius everyone is delighted to watch play football," Hoeness said.

With the Bundesliga title seemingly out of reach due to a ten-point gap behind leader Leverkusen, Bayern's focus has shifted entirely to the Champions League, recognizing it as its last chance for silverware this season. Hoeness underscored the necessity for defensive improvements to advance in the competition.

The team and the departing coach are aware, "we have to do better and then we can make it to the semifinals."

Like the coach, several players might leave as the newly appointed board member of sport, Max Eberl, is busy setting up a re-launched squad for next season. To trigger the interest of new clubs is pushing the players to new heights, the 1972 European Champion said.

Creating a happy end to the generally disappointing season has become a common goal, Hoeness is convinced.

The official said to be happy about the determination of the coach and team after the announcement to depart after the current season. "That's good news as I see all want to end this with the best possible success," the 1974 World Champion added.