LFW X FDCI: Ananya Panday Turns Muse For Rahul Mishra’S ‘Sculpted’ Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) It was all about glamour, fashion and star power at the grand finale of the fiver-day-long Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya Panday brought the curtains down, as she walked the runway for renowned designer Rahul Mishra.

On Sunday night, in the grand finale of the show, Mishra showcased a range of stunning ensembles from the AFEW collection christened 'Sculpt', where he drew his inspiration from the designer's forever muse nature.

AFEW stands for the four elements -- Air, fire, earth, water.

“This was my show in Bombay after almost 6-7 years, so it was like homecoming... When we look at the whole exercise it was fun even at the studio. Everyone worked day and night for this collection,” Rahul said.

Mishra turned sculptor as he elevated via Aari embroidery, hand sculpting, cutwork and patchwork. His garments took the limelight, but his showstopper Ananya Panday too looked stunning as she walked the ramp, with her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey cheered for her from the front row.

Ananya said:“It feels great. This is the most fun I had walking on a ramp. I felt very easy and edgy walking. It was so much fun.”

For Ananya, Mishra chose a black tube dress with flower patchwork on the side and a drizzle of sparkle. For the make-up, the actress went for a very“sculpted” look with the House Of Lakme. She completed her style with a sleek ponytail.

The actress added:“My favourite thing about Rahul's work is that it's inspired by nature. He really knows anyone feels beautiful, the way his garments fit our bodies it almost feels it was made for us. I love that you bring awareness while portraying such beautiful collections.”

The grand finale was a star-studded affair as several celebrities such as Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Orry and Gulshan Grover, among many others were seen sitting on the front row.