Dos Reports 96% Data Availability In 2023, Increased Demand For Population, Social Data

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) has announced that 96 per cent of statistical data was made available to the public in 2023, leaving only 4 per cent of data unavailable.

In its annual data monitoring report for 2023 released on Sunday, DoS said that it received 633 requests for statistical data.

The report said that the second quarter of 2023 saw the highest demand for data and statistical information, accounting for 26.6 per cent of the total requests throughout the year, while the third quarter experienced the lowest demand.

The data also showed that population and social data were in the highest demand, accounting for 46.9 per cent of requests, followed by economic data at 36.5 per cent.

The usage of economic data had the highest demand compared with other data, at a rate of 44.1 per cent, the report said.

Researchers were identified as the primary consumers of statistical data, accounting for 28.6 per cent of the demand. The private sector followed closely behind at 21.6 per cent, while journalists represented the smallest group, with a demand rate of just 1.9 per cent.

A comparison of data requests over the past five years showed that 2019 saw the highest demand, with 1,322 requests, or 29.7 per cent of the total. The years 2020 and 2021 followed with 962 and 867 requests respectively, accounting for 21.6 per cent and 19.5 per cent of the total respectively, while 2023 saw the lowest number of data requests at 14.2 per cent.

The DoS also said it is planning to launch an interactive national data centre, which aims to digitise all data requests from the department, making it easily accessible to researchers via their computers or tablets.



