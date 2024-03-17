(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Moscow's ambassador to Washington DC, Anatoly Antonov, has suggested that Russia's success in the Ukraine conflict could lead to a progressive weakening of the United States. Antonov also accused the United States and United Kingdom of hindering the peaceful resolution of the conflict during its early stages.



Speaking to RIA Novosti news agency, Antonov criticized the United States for its role in Ukraine, describing Washington as a "sponsor of terrorism" and a "country that encourages murder and war." He argued that the United State's actions are undermining its former prestige and contributing to the erosion of the rules-based world order, a term frequently used by the Biden administration to describe the global arrangement dominated by Western powers.



Antonov dismissed Western allegations that Moscow is unwilling to engage in dialogue on Ukraine, insisting that a peaceful resolution was possible. However, he blamed the leadership of NATO countries, particularly the United States and United Kingdom, for obstructing such efforts.



The ambassador referenced the failed negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul in late March 2022, suggesting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson influenced the Ukrainian leadership to withdraw from the talks and continue fighting. While some media outlets reported on Johnson's alleged role in derailing the peace process, the British leader has vehemently denied these claims.



Overall, Antonov's comments underscore the ongoing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict, with Moscow positioning itself as a defender of its interests against perceived Western interference.

