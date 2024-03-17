No Compromise Possible So Far Between Ukraine, Russia - Czechia's Pavel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, believes it is currently impossible to imagine Ukraine and Russia being able to negotiate an end to the ongoing war.

This is reported by radio , Ukrinform saw.

"All of Russia's proposals so far were in fact dictates. The Kremlin put forward its list of conditions it is not entitled to impose, being an aggressor," Pavel said.

The Czech leader opined that the war in Ukraine will end either with the defeat of one of the parties, or with exhaustion and the realization that no one is able to fully achieve their goals. According to the president, the moment may come when it becomes clear to Moscow and Kyiv that continuing the war would only mean more expenses, suffering, and losses with no hope of success.

However, Pavel believes, it may take a long time before the situation reaches that point, while both sides are already seeing significant losses, in terms of both economy and death toll. "The situation is starting to take a negative turn, including for Russia," the president of the Czech Republic stated.

As reported, Petr Pavel expressed his belief that sending NATO troops into Ukraine would not breach any international norms.

Photo: Petr Hloušek, Pravo