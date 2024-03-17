Cyber Security As Main Stand On Global Baku Forum's Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Cyber warfare has been a phenomenon of the last 50 years and its
importance has been increasing day by day. The capability of cyber
warfare enhances and covers big areas. Countries form cyber troops
and figuratively speaking modern wars are being waged in the cyber
world. Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to cyber warfare
as well. Cyber warfare and cyber attacks also will be discussed in
the 11th Global Baku Forum.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, military expert Adalat
Verdiyev noted that cyber wars are a battle scene of modern
information technologies, computers, online management systems, and
computer networks. He said that cyber warfare, which is a component
of hybrid warfare, also incorporates cyber-attacks, espionage, and
surveillance operations. He reminded that currently, in many
developed countries of the world, cyber troops have been created as
a separate type of command. For example, there are more than 20,000
of them in the United States.
“It can be said that cyber capabilities are widely used in
almost all wars and military operations carried out in recent
years. In other words, with the start of wars, not only the
military, political, diplomatic, and economic potential of the
country but also cyber capabilities are applied on a large scale
against the opposite side. The influence of cyber wars affects many
areas, including the networks of power structures, the banking
system, civil and military-industrial complexes, especially the
channels and means of management of the people and institutions
that rule the state, computer network, etc.,” the pundit told.
As for cyber security, Verdiyev said that it is a component of
information security and in many countries, special state
structures are engaged in this field. He pointed out that in modern
times, the most valuable resource in modern wars is information,
and it is of great importance to protect the security of this
information from cyber attacks. He emphasized that as a result, in
order to ensure the effective and safe functioning of power
structures and leading persons involved in state management, secure
communication channels should be provided to them, and it is of
great importance that the information transmitted through these
communication channels is presented safely from cyber attacks.
“Information security includes many aspects such as fighting
against hackers, spies, viruses and cyber-attacks, as well as
measures against phishing of various data. A national strategy for
information security and cyber security for 2022-2025 was adopted
in Azerbaijan today, and these activities are carried out according
to the 3-year action plan. I can say a fact that the state service
for communication and information security of the Republic of
Azerbaijan prevented about 3000 cyber attacks during the 44-day
War. Also, these institutions continued their activities during
various conflicts and anti-terrorist measures that occurred after
the war,” Adalat Verdiyev said.
He added that at present, institutions have been established in
all power structures and civil structures in Azerbaijan to combat
cyber attacks, and their activities are carried out in a
coordinated manner with the Special Communication and Information
Technologies state service.
“Protection of information processes by the state service,
protection of information resources, prevention of possible cyber
and other possible threats, various activities related to risk
assessment and management are carried out in state structures.
Rules for using special types of communication in Azerbaijan and
user lists are personally determined by the President. This shows
how much importance is attached to the issue of safety by the
state,” A. Verdiyev concluded.
