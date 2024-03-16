German Fighter Killed In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A former Bundeswehr soldier from the International Legion has died at the front in Ukraine.

That's according to the German news outlet RND , Ukrinform reports.

The soldier named Stefan fought on the Ukrainian side against the Russian occupying forces for almost two years. According to the International Legion, the 37-year-old fighter was killed in a Russian artillery attack on March 14. Stefan was working with a drone reconnaissance unit from a shelter that suffered a direct hit and collapsed.

Czech volunteer fighter killed in battle for Avdiivka

In an interview the German gave RND over a year ago near Kharkiv, he said that the Russians had put a bounty on his head.

Stefan served in the Bundeswehr for five years and was sent to Afghanistan three times. He had a trucking company in southern Germany. In April 2022, he went to Ukraine.

Photo: Stanislav Krupar