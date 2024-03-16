Azerbaijan Standing Target For Cyber Attacks During Many Years, Says Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has been a target for cyber attacks for many years,
the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Samir Mammadov said during the panel session themed "Artificial
Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and a New Security Paradigm
in the Cyber Warfare Epoch" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Mammadov emphasized that relevant departments have intensified
their efforts to enhance cybersecurity. However, with the rapid
pace of digital advancement, existing cybersecurity measures
struggle to keep up.
He noted the escalating frequency of cyber attacks worldwide,
underscoring the pressing need for specialized professionals in
this field. Azerbaijan, like many others, faces significant
challenges in this regard. Mammadov stressed the necessity of
developing more adaptable and accessible cybersecurity strategies,
as well as joining international treaties and agreements to
mitigate the risk of cyber warfare.
The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by representatives from
numerous countries and prestigious international organizations, is
facilitating discussions on various global issues, including
cybersecurity challenges, climate change, and geopolitical
tensions.
