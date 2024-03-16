Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a phone call discussed the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders. The Head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of prompt approval of the aid package for Ukraine by the U.S. House of Representatives," the statement reads.

In addition, Yermak informed Sullivan about the consequences of Russia's March 15 missile attack on Odesa. He emphasized Russia's systematic violation of international law through deliberate acts of military aggression against civilians in Ukraine.

Yermak also thanked President Joe Biden, his administration, both houses of Congress, both political parties and the American people for their continued support of Ukraine in its fight for independence and territorial integrity.