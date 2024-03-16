President: Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Georgia Increased By 15 Percent Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our trade turnover is also on the rise, nearing 900 million
dollars, with an increase of about 15 percent last year,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister
of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
"Thanks to the well-thought-out reform policy of the Georgian
government, a favorable investment climate has been created in
Georgia. Azerbaijani investors have invested 3.4 billion dollars in
the Georgian economy. Of course, the main reason for this is the
presence of a good investment climate," the head of state
added.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.