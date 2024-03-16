               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Georgia Increased By 15 Percent Last Year


3/16/2024 8:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our trade turnover is also on the rise, nearing 900 million dollars, with an increase of about 15 percent last year,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

"Thanks to the well-thought-out reform policy of the Georgian government, a favorable investment climate has been created in Georgia. Azerbaijani investors have invested 3.4 billion dollars in the Georgian economy. Of course, the main reason for this is the presence of a good investment climate," the head of state added.

