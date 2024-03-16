Mod Orders 25 Dornier Aircraft From HAL For Indian Navy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aiming to enhance the operational capability of the Indian Navy, the defence ministry on Friday inked a deal with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier aircraft along with associated equipment at a cost of Rs 2,890 crore.

Indian Army raises first Apache combat helicopter squadron at Jodhpur

The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the-art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors. The upgraded Dornier aircraft would conduct Maritime Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Electronic Intelligence and the development of Maritime Domain Awareness.



In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link.

The ministry said that the mid-life upgrade of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate employment of 1.8 Lakh man-days during its execution span of 6.5 years.



"The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipment from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards 'Atmanirbharta' in Defence, in consonance with Make-in-India initiative of Government of India,” the ministry said.

Acting as a force multiplier during search and rescue operations, the Dornier aircraft are equipped with advanced sensors and equipment including a glass cockpit, modern surveillance radar,

electronic sensors and networking features.

Also Read: Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army, Coast Guard

Also Read: Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability