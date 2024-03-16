EBL Launches Korea Business Desk To Facilitate Bilateral Trade

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : To facilitate cross-border business transactions between Republic of Korea and Bangladesh and to provide required banking services, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), a leading private sector financial institution, opened a dedicated Korea Business Desk on March 6.

The desk at EBL head office at Gulshan area will provide one-stop banking services, designed for Korean companies, investors and individual customers.

The Korea Business Desk was formally inaugurated by Park Young-sik, Ambassador of Republic of Korea in Bangladesh during a seminar titled "Investment services by using OSS (One Stop Service)" co-sponsored by EBL and held at Sheraton Dhaka hotel today.

Among others, Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member, International and Local Investment Promotion, Bangladesh investment Development Authority( BIDA) Samsoo Kim, Head of Korea Trade-investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) ;Shahab Uddin Khan, President, Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry( KBCCI); Yong Oh Yu, President, Korean Community; Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, EBL were present on the occasion.

EBL also launched co-brand credit cards with the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the same event. The exclusive Visa Platinum and Signature credit cards are specially designed for KBCCI members. The cards are carefully tailored to meet the unique needs of KBCCI members, providing them with dedicated benefits and personalized offers to meet the expectations of the cardholders, seamlessly fitting into their everyday lives.