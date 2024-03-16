Kyrgyzstan, Japan Discuss Plans To Create Joint Development Fund

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Deputy Finance Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Japan Ruslan Tatikov
and Masato Kanda held a meeting in Tokyo, where they discussed
plans to create a Kyrgyz-Japanese Development Fund, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
According to the information, it is expected that this fund will
contribute to increased investment, modernization and development
of industry, as well as the effective expansion of economic
cooperation and trade between the countries.
It is reported that in addition, the issue of exchanging
Kyrgyzstan's debt for climate projects was discussed. Issues of
cooperation in the field of human resource development based on the
implementation of the grant program of the Government of Japan for
the training of civil servants (JDS*) were also discussed.
Both sides noted successful trends in the development of
cooperation between the two governments and expressed hope for
further strengthening of friendly relations.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the exchange
of experience in the field of reforming the financial management
information system.
