Kyrgyzstan, Japan Discuss Plans To Create Joint Development Fund


3/16/2024 12:08:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Deputy Finance Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Japan Ruslan Tatikov and Masato Kanda held a meeting in Tokyo, where they discussed plans to create a Kyrgyz-Japanese Development Fund, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the information, it is expected that this fund will contribute to increased investment, modernization and development of industry, as well as the effective expansion of economic cooperation and trade between the countries.

It is reported that in addition, the issue of exchanging Kyrgyzstan's debt for climate projects was discussed. Issues of cooperation in the field of human resource development based on the implementation of the grant program of the Government of Japan for the training of civil servants (JDS*) were also discussed.

Both sides noted successful trends in the development of cooperation between the two governments and expressed hope for further strengthening of friendly relations.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the exchange of experience in the field of reforming the financial management information system.

