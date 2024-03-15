AAP Initiates LS Polls Campaign In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, March 16 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, launched its campaign on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat from Vadodara.

The AAP leaders campaigned for Chaitra Vasava, who will contest from the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat, and Umesh Makwana, who has been fielded by the party from the Bhavnagar seat.

Punjab CM Mann showcased the successful implementation of the free electricity scheme in his state, providing 600 units bi-monthly to 90 per cent of households, effectively reducing their electricity bills to zero.

Mann spoke about the AAP's vision for Gujarat, inspired by Punjab's model of government services reaching the doorstep of residents, eliminating the need for citizens to navigate bureaucratic channels.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal, criticising the government, stressed the need for more substantial progress for the citizens.

He projected AAP as a "pragmatic alternative, committed to addressing core issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure".

AAP plans to leverage door-to-door canvassing initially, building up to a series of public meetings and roadshows.

Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats.