Rajasthan Granted Rs 114.80 Crore For Msmes Under RAMP Programme

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Mar 15 (KNN) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Thursday that the central government has sanctioned Rs 114.80 crore for Rajasthan under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.

This funding injection aims to invigorate the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector and bolster its capacity, catering to the financial requirements of MSMEs.

Sharma emphasised that these funds will contribute to the state's vision of achieving the goal of Developed India-Developed Rajasthan.

Initiated by the Centre for the MSME sector since 2022, the RAMP programme entails a strategic investment plan submitted by the state to the central government.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore highlighted that this financial infusion aligns with the objectives of various state and central government schemes for MSMEs, ultimately fostering a conducive environment for industrial investment in Rajasthan.

(KNN Bureau)