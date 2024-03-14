USA Plans To Launch Production Of Missiles For HIMARS In Australia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Washington plans to open a factory in Australia for the production of GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launcher Rocket System) guided long-range missiles, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The interlocutors of the publication attributed the decision to open the plant to the fact that the US defense industry cannot meet demand and replenish depleted ammunition stocks.

According to Australian officials, the first batch of 12 GMLRS missiles will be tested at the end of 2025, and by 2030 the country plans to produce thousands of munitions annually.