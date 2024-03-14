Accelerating Innovation: Sprinterra's Remarkable Journey In 2024 Begins

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Only a few weeks into the new year, Sprinterra is already making waves in the tech industry, showcasing innovation and expanding its reach across the globe. Led by COO Eugene Volynsky, Sprinterra's recent participation in major industry events in the US and Europe has set a tone of growth and achievement for the year ahead.

A Groundbreaking Debut at the Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At the recent Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas, Sprinterra unveiled its cutting-edge Acumatica solutions to an eager audience. With captivating offerings in Property Management and Cash Basis Reporting, Sprinterra solidified its position as a leading Acumatica development partner. The company's collaboration with long-standing ally Anton Systems further reinforced its commitment to innovation. Alex Mishkur, Acumatica Program Director at Sprinterra, commented on the overwhelming interest generated at the event, with Sprinterra's booth becoming a hub of innovation and potential partnerships. This success has set the stage for Sprinterraï¿1⁄2s continued presence and innovation at future events, including the Acumatica Summit 2025.

Exploring the Future of Banking at the Banking 50 Forum in Amsterdam

Following its success in Las Vegas, Sprinterra continued its global outreach by attending the Banking Renaissance Forum in Amsterdam. The event provided valuable insights into the future of the banking industry, covering topics such as AI, Embedded Finance, Open Banking, KYC, and security measures. Sprinterra's participation reaffirmed its commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

Getting Ready for the Bank Automation Summit in Nashville

Looking ahead, Sprinterra is gearing up for its next major event, the Bank Automation Summit in Nashville. Scheduled for March 18-19, 2024, this summit will focus on innovations in RPA and bank automation processes. CEO Igor Severinovskiy highlighted the significance of this event in enhancing Sprinterra's offerings for US banks and meeting the evolving needs of clients and partners.

Sprinterra's Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Sprinterra's journey through these high-level events underscores its dedication to innovation and growth. By actively participating in industry summits and forums, Sprinterra aims to leverage the latest trends and technologies to fuel its own growth and that of its clients and partners. Chief Delivery Officer Nataliia Iashchuk expressed confidence in Sprinterra's trajectory, emphasizing the company's passion for technology and commitment to its stakeholders.

Join Us on This Journey

Sprinterra invites industry professionals and partners to join them on their journey of innovation and success. With a focus on technological advancement and client satisfaction, Sprinterra is poised to lead the way in the digital age. Stay tuned for more updates by signing up for the Sprinterra newsletter or reaching out to discover how Sprinterra can support your business.

About Sprinterra

Sprinterra is a leading technology solutions provider committed to innovation, excellence, and client success. With expertise in Acumatica solutions, banking technologies, and automation processes, Sprinterra delivers cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide.

