Trump Issues Warning to Iran Over Nuclear Agreement
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has escalated his warnings against Iran, declaring the country will face a “very bad day” if it refuses to accept a nuclear agreement.
In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump dismissed reports that General Daniel Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had cautioned against military operations. “Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine… is against us going to War with Iran,” Trump wrote, calling the claims “100% incorrect.” He insisted Caine believed a campaign would be “easily won” and “will be leading the pack” if ordered.
Trump added: “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a deal than not but, if we don’t make a deal, it will be a very bad day for [Iran].”
Caine, who oversaw US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in mid 2025, has reportedly warned officials of the risks of renewed action, citing casualties, weakened air defenses, and overstretched forces. Media reported that he urged caution over another campaign.
Last week, Trump gave Tehran 15 days to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs or face military consequences. The US has since deployed two carrier strike groups and additional bombers to the region.
Indirect negotiations resumed earlier this month under Oman’s mediation, with a third round scheduled in Geneva Thursday. Iran is expected to present a draft proposal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that enrichment is non negotiable, describing the missile program as a “red line.” He warned that Tehran would strike US bases if attacked.
Amid the rising tension, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X: “Thursday’s negotiations are a test for Trump and will determine whether American soldiers will go to hell or return to America.”
