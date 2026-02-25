Hundreds Protest At Kanpur Institute After Student Dies In JCB Collision

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, Feb 25 (IANS) Hundreds of students staged a massive protest at a technological institute campus in Kanpur on Wednesday following the death of a final-year BCA student in a collision with a JCB machine.

Raising slogans of“We want justice,” the agitating students of the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology gathered in large numbers, leading to a tense situation on campus and prompting heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

The deceased student has been identified as Prakhar Singh, a resident of Ratanlal Nagar. According to reports, the accident occurred during ongoing construction work when his bike crashed into a JCB, causing severe injuries. He later succumbed during treatment.

Following news of his death, hundreds of students gathered on campus on Wednesday morning and raised slogans. The situation soon turned chaotic, with visuals emerging of broken windows, damaged doors, and uprooted plants. Police personnel intervened to control the agitating crowd.

Students alleged that the accident occurred due to a lack of adequate safety measures during construction activities inside the campus. However, the college administration maintained that the incident took place outside the campus premises.

During the confrontation, heated arguments and minor scuffles were reported between students and police. A protesting student said, "During the scuffle, the police claimed that I raised my hand against them and that they have proof. If they do, they should present it before everyone. We did not assault anyone.”

SDM Sadar Anubhav Singh said there were some demands of the students related to attendance rules and timings and these had been accepted by the college administration. He added that police had been deployed since morning to manage the situation.

DCP West S.M. Qasim Abdi stated that students were agitated over the death and had multiple other demands related to attendance, timings, etc. He said police took necessary steps to maintain law and order, adding that there was no baton charge and only mild force was used, and that peace has now been restored on the campus.