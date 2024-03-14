Erdogan: 3+3 Regional Format Is Very Important Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 3+3 regional format is a very important platform for
regional understanding, peace, and stability in the South Caucasus.
This year, we will host the third meeting of that initiative, Azernews reports.
These ideas were included in the letter of the President of
Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed to the participants of the
11th Global Baku Forum, which was held under the theme "Restoration
of the Shattered World".
He said that the world does not consist of only five powers and
added that regional cooperation has become an urgent issue.
Currently, Turkiye is trying to solve the problems in the region
based on this principle.
It should be noted that Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council
of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, read Erdogan's
letter.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107976554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.