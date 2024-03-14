Erdogan: 3+3 Regional Format Is Very Important Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 3+3 regional format is a very important platform for regional understanding, peace, and stability in the South Caucasus. This year, we will host the third meeting of that initiative, Azernews reports.

These ideas were included in the letter of the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed to the participants of the 11th Global Baku Forum, which was held under the theme "Restoration of the Shattered World".

He said that the world does not consist of only five powers and added that regional cooperation has become an urgent issue. Currently, Turkiye is trying to solve the problems in the region based on this principle.

It should be noted that Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, read Erdogan's letter.