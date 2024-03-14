(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An information campaign involving influential foreigners is being conducted by the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform reported.

"An information campaign "we have returned to Russia" is being conducted in the temporarily occupied territories, which aims to "legalize" the occupation. As part of the campaign, Russians are touring the occupied cities with foreign agents of influence, accompanied by volunteer tour guides, and demonstrating the "achievements" of the occupation. We are talking about typical "Potomkin villages" with extras in schools and hospitals," the statement said.

As noted, the propaganda events are taking place in Sevastopol, Luhansk, and Sorokino and are part of the election campaign of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Everyone involved in the action is a legitimate target for the forces of the resistance movement, and Russia is not able and does not want to protect its henchmen," the National Resistance Center warns.

As reported, 70% of the population of the TOT are trying to avoid voting in the pseudo-elections.