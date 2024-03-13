Tragic Triple Homicide In Peshawar Leads To Urgent Police Manhunt

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a harrowing incident that unfolded during the Iftar, a family in Peshawar fell victim to a brutal murder, leaving three members dead and one critically injured. Shockingly, the assailants managed to escape, sparking an urgent police investigation to bring them to justice.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Tehkal area, involving residents of Palosai and Tuzai, embroiled in a longstanding property dispute. The conflict reached a deadly climax during Iftar, leading Shamshad Khan, Ibadullah, Hidayatullah, and Shabbirullah to open fire on the opposing family.

The victims, 50-year-old Nawaz Khan and his two sons, 29-year-old Asghar Khan, and 18-year-old Dawood Khan, suffered grave injuries during the confrontation and tragically succumbed to their wounds.

The wife of Nawaz Khan, also injured in the attack, has been rushed to the hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Promptly responding to the heinous crime, Tehkal police have registered a case against the accused and launched a manhunt.

Despite the immediate escape of the suspects, law enforcement is conducting raids across various locations, including the crime scene area, to apprehend the culprits. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are determined to ensure swift justice for the grieving family.