USA, Japan And Philippines Prepare Trilateral Summit In April

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan and the Philippines are preparing a summit meeting, which
may take place in April, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
will visit Washington, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
In order to prepare for such a meeting, Japanese Foreign
Minister Yoko Kamikawa may visit the Philippines on March 20. In
addition, trilateral negotiations may take place with the
participation of the heads of the foreign ministries of the three
countries.
The purpose of the summit with the participation of Philippine
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to strengthen cooperation in a
trilateral format to curb China's growing activity at sea.
Talks between Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington
are scheduled for April 10.
The parties plan to discuss strengthening both bilateral
cooperation and interaction with partners in the so-called
Indo-Pacific region.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107974071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.