USA, Japan And Philippines Prepare Trilateral Summit In April


3/13/2024 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan and the Philippines are preparing a summit meeting, which may take place in April, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Washington, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In order to prepare for such a meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa may visit the Philippines on March 20. In addition, trilateral negotiations may take place with the participation of the heads of the foreign ministries of the three countries.

The purpose of the summit with the participation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to strengthen cooperation in a trilateral format to curb China's growing activity at sea.

Talks between Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington are scheduled for April 10.

The parties plan to discuss strengthening both bilateral cooperation and interaction with partners in the so-called Indo-Pacific region.

