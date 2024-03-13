Romanian authorities arrest Andrew Tate for alleged UK sex offense charges

(MENAFN) Romanian authorities announced on Tuesday that controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan, were detained in Romania on Monday in connection with sex offense charges in the UK. The brothers are set to be extradited to Britain to face these charges.



Officers from the nation’s Criminal Investigation Service and officers from the city of Voluntari “executed two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the commission of sexual offences and exploitation of persons on the territory of Great Britain,” police stated in a release.



According to a spokesperson for the Tates, the Romanian Court of Appeal has granted permission for their extradition to the UK. However, the extradition has been postponed until the conclusion of their ongoing trial in Romania. The brothers are facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, allegations that they vehemently deny.



On Tuesday, Mateea Petrescu stated in a declaration: “This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled.



“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” Petrescu noted.



The American-British former kickboxer gained significant attention on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where he garnered 11.6 billion views. He frequently discusses topics such as male dominance, female submission, and the importance of wealth in his content.



However, his online presence has sparked controversy due to his misogynistic comments, leading to his suspension from major social media platforms. Concerns have been raised by human rights activists, educators, and law enforcement officials regarding the impact of his content on young audiences worldwide.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971950