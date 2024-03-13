3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global 3D secure pay authentication market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market?

The global 3D secure pay authentication market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2024-2032.

What are 3D secure pay authentication?

3D secure pay authentication, often abbreviated as 3D Secure, is an additional security layer for online credit and debit card transactions. It's a protocol designed to be an extra step in the validation process, where cardholders must authenticate themselves with their card issuer when making a purchase. This is typically achieved through a password, a code sent via SMS, or biometric verification.

The“3D” stands for“Three Domains” involved in the process: the merchant/acquirer domain, the issuer domain, and the interoperability domain (payment systems). 3D Secure aims to reduce the likelihood of fraud in online transactions and increase consumer confidence in e-commerce. It is widely used in various forms like Verified by Visa, Mastercard SecureCode, and American Express SafeKey.

Request PDF Sample of the Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-secure-pay-authentication-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the 3D secure pay authentication industry?

The rise in online transactions represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. With the growth of e-commerce and an increasing number of financial transactions occurring online, there is an increasing need for secure payment methods, which is propelling the demand for 3D Secure authentication. As online fraud and identity theft incidents rise, both consumers and merchants are seeking more secure transaction methods.

3D Secure adds an extra layer of security, thus making it an attractive solution. Enhanced security features like 3D Secure help in building consumer trust in online shopping, encouraging more people to engage in e-commerce. Technological advancements are making 3D Secure more user-friendly and less intrusive, with seamless integration into the checkout process, which encourages its adoption. The rise in mobile commerce is leading to the need for secure mobile payment solutions which are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





American Express Company

AsiaPay Limited

Bluefin Payment Systems LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Decta Limited

Entersekt

GPayments Pty Ltd.

Mastercard Incorporated

Modirum Visa Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Access Control Server

Merchant Plug-In Others

Breakup by Application:



Merchant and Payment Processors Banks

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:









IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Media Contact:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163