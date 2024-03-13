Social Development Minister Urges Investment In Care Economy To Boost Jobs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 13 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa has affirmed the significant growth potential of the care economy in generating new employment opportunities within the labor market, provided there is an infusion of investment into this sector coupled with efforts to encourage young individuals to pursue careers within care professions.Her remarks were made during her contribution to the "Care Economy in an Evolving World: Equal Sharing of Caregiving and Household Responsibilities between Men and Women as a Tool for Social Equity and Cohesion?" session on Tuesday, held on the sidelines of her attendance at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN headquarters in New York. This event was a collaborative effort between the Arab Women's Organization, UN Women, and Lebanon.In a statement released by the Ministry of Social Development on Wednesday, it was noted that Mustafa, who also leads the Ministerial Committee for Empowering Women, highlighted the critical role and the challenges of the care economy.She emphasized its fundamental contribution to both society and the economy, along with its wide-reaching benefits beyond just the direct recipients of care.The Minister underscored the pivotal role families play in both the provision and reception of care, drawing attention to the fact that care responsibilities, often unpaid, discourage women's participation in the workforce. She advocated for a reevaluation of stereotypes surrounding care responsibilities and their distribution within families and communities.Moreover, she underscored the need for setting national objectives and establishing supportive frameworks at the policy, institutional, and community levels to support these aims.To address care-related challenges, Mustafa revealed that Jordan has endorsed a new social development law. This legislation lays down a legal foundation for the social work profession, mandating that individuals cannot practice in care sectors without a proper license.She proposed innovative solutions, such as the development of smart applications and the initiation of business ventures dedicated to offering home care services for the elderly, children, and individuals with disabilities.These initiatives, she argued, could alleviate familial burdens while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for women through these enterprises.