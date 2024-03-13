More Patients Are Accessing HMC's Community Based Rehab Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Community Rehabilitation Department at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) revealed that it handled 5,343 cases in 2023.

Community-based rehabilitation means assessment, advice and tailored rehabilitation support that takes place in settings outside of a traditional hospital – it helps people with long-term conditions, injuries, or illness to live well for longer.

“Receiving this number of patients in one year reflects the quality of healthcare services provided to the elderly and the provision of therapeutic programmes to meet the individual rehabilitation needs of each patient. The QRI is committed to developing rehabilitation services provided to patients,” said Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad (pictured below), Deputy Chief of Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatric Care at HMC.

“The care provided at the QRI relies on comprehensive therapeutic programmes overseen by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, with the involvement of the patient's family in their treatment plan.”

Dr. Wafa Al Yazidi (pictured below), Director of the Community Rehabilitation Department at the QRI said there was an increase in patients accessing community rehabilitation services between 2020 and 2023.

“This is evidence of the importance of the services provided by the Community Rehabilitation Department and its positive effects on patients and society,” Dr. Al Yazidi said. The Community Rehabilitation Department received 1,345 patients in 2020 and 4,304 patients in 2021 and 4,457 patients in 2022.

“The global medical trend currently relies on healthcare outside the hospital walls, leading to a shift from merely ensuring the quality of care to ensuring the quality of life for patients receiving healthcare.”

According to Dr. Al Yazidi, said the Community Rehabilitation Department at QRI provides services to about 2,600 patients annually, most of whom are elderly or have special needs. Rather than accessing care in a hospital setting, patients receive treatment in a suitable environment, adapted and prepared, surrounded by their family members, and in a comfortable place, by a competent team capable of providing services efficiently and making appropriate decisions.

Dr. Al Yazidi said HMC uses the latest technology to help improve the quality of life for rehabilitation patients and are based on different senses such as hearing, vision, and touch.“We provide devices for the blind that receive commands through speech, making it easier for them to work normally without obstacles or providing devices for those with visual impairments where we ensure they use large screens,” Dr. Al Yazidi said.

Dr. Al Yazidi added that the scope of community rehabilitation management services is expanding to include home assessments and adapting the environment based on diagnosis.