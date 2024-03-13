Nimrat Kaur Celebrates 42Nd B'day In Gulmarg, Goes Skiing For Fun

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur is celebrating her 42nd birthday in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and has shared a glimpse of skiing on the snow-laden landscape.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' is on an adventurous vacation in the 'paradise on earth'.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a series of videos and photos from her first ever skiing experience.

The visuals show Nimrat wearing a white sweater, black tights, and a long beige jacket. She is happily posing wearing the ice skates, showing the victory sign.

The birthday girl initially looked nervous while skiing, but later she happily shouts "Wo I loved it."

Another video shows Nimrat sitting in an open jeep, and enjoying the snow covered mountains of Gulmarg.

The post is captioned: "Skied for the first time ever!!! Highly recommended for all children trying to be adults!! Best way to work the white carpet!!! God blessed times in this God blessed place... Thank you Universe #bucketlist #firsttimeskiing #lovelovelove #butapathri #birthdaylove #piscesgirl."

On the work front, she next has 'Section 84' in the pipeline. She last featured in a mystery thriller web series 'School of Lies'.