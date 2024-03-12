Six Pakistanis Arrested By Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, And NCB In Rs 480 Crore Drug Bust

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), achieved a milestone by seizing a record-breaking 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat operated by suspected Pakistani crew members off the Gujarat coast. This narcotics haul, with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, marks the largest-ever drug seizure in the Indian subcontinent.

The seized narcotics, labeled "Produce of Pakistan," consist of 3,089 kg of cannabis, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. Acting on intelligence gathered by a surveillance aircraft, an Indian Navy ship on a two-day mission intercepted the suspicious boat upon its entry into Indian territorial waters.

The seized boat, drugs, and crew members have been transported to Porbandar, Gujarat, as investigations unfold to ascertain more information about the suspected Pakistani crew members and trace the origin and intended destination of the narcotics. The collaborative effort of multiple law enforcement agencies aims to dismantle the drug network involved.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the law enforcement agencies for their success in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "drug-free Bharat." Shah congratulated the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police for this historic achievement, emphasizing the government's resolute commitment to combating the menace of narcotics.

The Indian Navy, in various operations at sea, has previously seized drugs worth crores of rupees.