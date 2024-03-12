(MENAFN) American spies claim Russia is not seeking conflict with West

Russia “almost certainly” is looking to prevent a straightforward army war with NATO associates also is going to adjust its geopolitical steering to direct away from an international conflict, United States intelligence organizations have agreed in their yearly evaluation of national safety threats.



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed its 2024 threat evaluation in a statement to Congress on Monday. The research, which mirrors contribution from the CIA as well as 17 additional intelligence organizations, anticipated that Moscow is going to “continue asymmetric activity below what it calculates to be the threshold of military conflict globally.”



“Russia remains a resilient and capable adversary across a wide range of domains and seeks to project and defend its interests globally and to undermine the United States and the West,” the statement declared.



The United States intelligence evaluation said that the Ukraine war has resulted in “enormous damage” to Russia, however, it approved that the predicament has resulted to more fierce anti-United States association. “Russia’s strengthening ties with China, Iran and North Korea to bolster its defense production and economy are a major challenge for the West and partners.”



Russian Leader Vladimir Putin “probably believes” that his policy in Ukraine is being beneficial as the Western assistance to Kiev will weaken, partially due to of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the ODNI stated.

